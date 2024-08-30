Northampton landfill site ready for house-building

Tilia's Ransome Road plans

Tilia Homes Central has secured council committee approval on plans to develop a 12-hectare derelict brownfield site in Northampton, as part of a multi-million pound regeneration programme.

The house-builder is collaborating with Homes England on the scheme, which was recommended for approval by the West Northamptonshire Council planning committee recently.

The land off Ransome Road in Far Cotton, Northampton, has been left abandoned since the Northampton to Peterborough branch railway closed in the 1970s, with the Grade II listed former Midland Railway Locomotive Shed located on the university site to the north of the proposed development.

Approximately half of the site was previously used as a landfill area and there has been ongoing work to remediate the land for future development. The site has had a long-standing allocation in the council’s local Plan for residential development.

Tilia Homes will build 217 homes in various styles and sizes.

Regional managing director Amerjit Atwal said: “Our vision to regenerate this neglected site off Ransome Road has moved closer to becoming a reality.

“Restoring landfill land back into usable living and recreational space is essential if we are to meet housing targets and we look forward to turning this once-neglected space into a thriving new community that people are proud to call home.”

Tilia Homes used to be part of Kier Group until 2021 when it was sold to Guy Hand's Terra Firma for £110m and rebranded. [See previous report here.]

