Northern acquisition for Falcon

Guy Crane Hire has a diverse fleet of cranes, haulage vehicles, telehandlers and generators

Representing an investment of more than £5m, Norfolk-based Falcon Tower Crane Services has taken over Guy Crane Hire Ltd, based in Colne near Burnley, and is setting up a new three-acre depot with 30,000 sq ft workshop in Miles Platting, Manchester.

Founded in 2002 by Kevin Guy, Guy Crane Hire has a diverse fleet of self-erecting cranes, tower cranes, mobile cranes, haulage vehicles, telehandlers and generators.

Falcon’s purchase facilitates Kevin Guy’s planned retirement while expanding Falcon’s fleet, customer base and expertise in the northwest. The addition of Guy Crane Hire also complements Falcon’s recent diversification into haulage and power generation and newly established contract lifting services.

Kevin Guy will remain with Falcon for a short transitional period.

Guy said: “Since starting Guy Crane Hire over 20 years ago, I’ve had the privilege of growing the business and building long-standing relationships with customers across the region. As I move towards retirement, it was important to me that the company’s assets and client base were placed with a business that can continue to support them on a larger scale. Falcon has the capability and resources to do just that, and I’m pleased to see the business become part of their wider operation. I would like to wish Falcon all the best going forward.”

Falcon’s new depot in Miles Platting will consolidate its existing sites in Birch, Swinton, Heywood and Burnley into one centralised hub, with fabrication, paint shop, power generation, haulage and truck-mounted cranes.

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