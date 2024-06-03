Northumbria Uni tenders £75m CHASE project

Project completion is expected in August 2027

The Centre for Health and Social Equity, or CHASE, is being developed by Northumbria University to bring together the learning and teaching of health, social care, education, wellbeing and equity issues across the university’s City and Coach Lane Campuses into one central base in Newcastle.

Gross development value is £100m.

The design, construction, completion and commissioning will be split into two phases: a pre-construction services agreement; followed by a design & build contract.

Contract works include the demolition of Claude Gibb, a 12-storey university accommodation block and associated single story blocks.

Project completion is expected during the 2027 summer holidays.

