Northumbria University invests in 3D concrete printer

left to right are Northumbria assistant professor Mohammadali Rezazadeh, ChangeMaker3D chief executives Natalie Wadley and Luyten3D president Ahmed Mahil

Northumbria University is seeking to position itself as a hub for sustainable construction innovation in the northeast by teaming up with Australian construction printer manufacturer Luyten 3D and UK consultancy Changemaker3D.

Luyten 3D’s projects in Australia have shown that 3D printing concrete can enable up to 60% reduction of construction waste, a 70% reduction of production time, and an 80% reduction in labour costs when compared to traditional methods.

The Platypus’ 3D concrete printer has been installed in the structures laboratory of Northumbria’s Mechanical and Construction Engineering department. It can produce complex geometrical structures using biomimicry to create better weight to strength ratios with less concrete. The technology will allow companies to work with Northumbria to innovate more quickly and at cheaper cost by pilot-testing smaller-scale versions of build elements for long-term performance and durability, the university says.

Assistant professor of structural engineering Dr Mohammadali Rezazadeh said: “At Northumbria University, our team is leading research in 3D concrete printing technology to develop sustainable infrastructure. We are developing eco-friendly concrete mixes, reinforcing them with corrosion-resistant composite materials, and optimising their designs to reduce material usage, shaping a more sustainable future in construction.”

Scientists at the university are already exploring partnerships with civil engineering companies to support the development of hospital buildings, water tanks and green infrastructure.

In addition to infrastructure applications, the printer’s abilities to print complex structures can also explore how fluid and organic structures in housing have a significantly higher energy efficiency. It is claimed that Luyten 3D’s technology can construct the majority of a three-bedroom house structure in matter of weeks rather than months.

Luyten 3D president and chief executive Ahmed Mahil said: “This is among the first Luyten 3D construction 3D printers to arrive in the United Kingdom. Our printers are amongst the fastest selling construction robots worldwide and we look forward to seeing how they can address the challenges in the UK, especially in the housing industry.”

ChangeMaker 3D helped with the selection and installation of the Platypus printer. Its founder and chief executive, Natalie Wadley, will be supporting the university in the execution of civil infrastructure projects. She said: “In addition to the R&D opportunities that access to 3D concrete printing technology will provide, it will also offer students the opportunity to expand their skills and increase diversity in the construction industry.

“Working together with Northumbria University and Luyten 3D we’re supporting our mission to deliver social value through skill development and preparing our future designers and engineers to integrate 3D concrete printing into all aspects of our UK construction sector.”

