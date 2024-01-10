Northumbrian Water names suppliers for £3.6bn framework

Kielder Dam

Seven new suppliers have been brought in to help deliver Northumbrian Water’s AMP8 investment across its operating areas in the northeast, Essex and Suffolk.

The chosen companies will provide design and construction services within the water company’s frameworks, joining the five companies appointed at the start of 2023.

Together with Northumbrian Water, the 12 companies form the Living Water Enterprise (LWE), a collaborative vehicle set up to deliver construction work in AMP8 and beyond.

The seven new partners are Esh-Stantec, Avove, Farrans Construction, Costain, Mott MacDonald Bentley (MMB), Bam Nuttall and MWH Treatment.

While positions have been awarded on specific frameworks focusing on treatment and infrastructure, the flexible nature of the LWE means that each company will be available to work across the complete programme. According to the water company. this will ensure the best resources are used for each project.

The awards are for up to a 12-year period, starting immediately.

In February 2023, Northumbrian Water’s made the first five appointments: technical partners Stantec and Jacobs, as well as lead commercial consultant Turner & Townsend, with support from Aqua Consultants and Long O’Donnell Associates. This followed a competitive tender process to create eight-year frameworks.

Monisha Gower, assets director at Northumbrian Water Group, said: “The market has never been so competitive when it comes to adding the best partners and people to our team in the run-up to AMP8. We have had to be agile and move fast, employing innovation throughout our procurement practices, and it has paid off, building our new stable of partners and creating the capacity we need for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

“Already this year, we have worked with those previously-appointed partners to start the important work of creating a strong culture, centred around collaboration, innovation, safety and wellbeing, all with a clear focus on solutions that work for customers and the environment.

“We have brought on board some of the most capable and innovative partners in our sector, each of whom will bring their energy and passion with them for the journey ahead. These partnerships aren’t just going to build more resilient services for our customers, they will build reputations and careers along the way.

“The level of integration that we will build with all of our partners requires a lot of work, and we are excited to get started.”

