Northwest consortium plans £500m social house-building framework

JV North, a consortium of northwest social housing associations and local authorities, is renewing its procurement framework to run for four years from 2025 to 2029.

Selected contractors and consultants will be prequalified to work on contracts for the consortium’s 15 members who collectively plant to builder more than 3,000 homes over the period.

Construction companies of all sizes are being encouraged to apply to the framework with three value bands: up to £4m, £4m to £12m and above £12m.

JV North anticipates approximately 10 contractors will be appointed per lot.

Consultant lots are open for architectural services, employers agents, purchaser agents, engineers, clerks of works and principal designers.

And, for the first time, principal designers for building regulations are being sought too.

JV North members are Bury Council, Cobalt Housing, Johnnie Johnson Housing, Muir, One Manchester, Peaks & Plains Housing Trust, Plus Dane Housing, South Liverpool Homes, Southway Housing Trust, Stockport Homes, The Sovini Group, Torus, Weaver Vale Housing Trust and Wythenshawe Community Housing Group.

Saffer Cooper Consultancy is managing the procurement of the framework on behalf of JV North and also runs its development programme.

Director Sean Stafford said: “The new government’s long-term vision to address the housing crisis is shared by JV North and this joint ambition to build more homes can be seen in the launch of the new framework.

“This is JV North’s fourth and all have been a big success with contractors and consultants playing a vital role in helping the consortium handover more than 10,000 homes to date.

“So we encourage companies – from SMEs to PLCs – to apply to either further existing relationships from previous frameworks or for new businesses to join us in our quest to build more.”

JV North chair John Bowker said: “The founding principle of JV North is partnerships in the form of members working collaboratively and also businesses appointed to our frameworks.

“Contractors and consultants are crucial in helping us build the homes the country’s population craves with the core focus being on quality of delivery so we create neighbourhoods we are really proud of.”

JV North’s framework timetable starts on 4th December 2024 with a virtual engagement session for contractors followed a day later on 5th December with one for consultants.

An invitation to tender for contractors will go live on the Delta eSourcing portal on 13th January 2025 with a separate ITT for consultants available from 20th January.

The closing date for submissions is 3rd March with successful bidders announced 19th May before the framework starts on 2nd August 2025.

To book a place on the virtual engagement sessions, email Danielle Pearce at Saffer Cooper Consultancy: danielle@saffercooper.com

