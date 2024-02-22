  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Thu February 22 2024

Related Information
  1. News
  2. UK
  3. Nottingham approves Clifton expansion

Nottingham approves Clifton expansion

14 hours Plans for a residential estate of 265 new homes have been approved in the Clifton are of Nottingham.

Avant Homes will build 265 new homes on the edge of Clifton
Avant Homes will build 265 new homes on the edge of Clifton

Avant Homes is scheduled to start work building over the 24-acre field on the edge of Clifton in April.

The £77.5m scheme was approved by Nottingham City Council’s planning committee on Wednesday 21st February 2024.

Called Foxgrove Village and located off a cul-de-sac called Hawksley Gardens, the new housing estate will comprise a mix of one-, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom homes.

Of the 265 properties on the development, 20% will be designated as affordable homes.

First residents are expected to move into their new homes in November.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Construction News

Related News

Click here to view latest construction news »