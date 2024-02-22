Nottingham approves Clifton expansion

Avant Homes will build 265 new homes on the edge of Clifton

Avant Homes is scheduled to start work building over the 24-acre field on the edge of Clifton in April.

The £77.5m scheme was approved by Nottingham City Council’s planning committee on Wednesday 21st February 2024.

Called Foxgrove Village and located off a cul-de-sac called Hawksley Gardens, the new housing estate will comprise a mix of one-, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom homes.

Of the 265 properties on the development, 20% will be designated as affordable homes.

First residents are expected to move into their new homes in November.

