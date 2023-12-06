Nottingham College work for Tomlinson

GF Tomlinson has been appointed to build the £5.4m Centre for Employment & Independent Living for students with learning difficulties and disabilities (CEIL for SLDD), as well as a new £5.4m Construction Skills Centre on Nottingham College’s Basford campus.

Works for the CEIL for SLDD scheme will include a two-storey new build with a gross internal floor area of 1,350 sqm, comprising 13 classrooms, a teaching kitchen, dining area and ancillary spaces, as well as associated external works.

The Construction Skills Centre will be a 1,500 sqm building with a double height construction trades workshop, as well as additional classrooms and associated staff and support facilities.

The contracts were procured via Pagabo’s medium works framework and both projects have now received planning approval.

“We’re delighted that these two pivotal educational schemes are moving ahead,” said GF Tomlinson managing director Chris Flint.

Carl Ara, assistant principal at Nottingham College, said: “We’re excited to be working with GF Tomlinson to bring these two new developments on our Basford campus to fruition. As a key driver of economic growth in the north of the city, we are really aware of our responsibility to provide a curriculum offer that helps support young people and adults in the city to learn and succeed in their chosen industry. Once complete, the CEIL for SLDD and CSC buildings will provide top class education facilities for both our SLDD and construction cohorts respectively and enable us to ensure our offer is future ready.”

