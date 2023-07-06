NPC launches a bigger breaker

The Quad XXL can handle piles up to 1,200mm in diameter

Like other croppers in the range, the Quad XXL uses four synchronised rams to drive specially-designed blades to cut pile caps quickly and cleanly. The cropper retains the cut pile section safely for removal to a designated safe area.

The Quad XXL is designed to tackle bored piles from 900mm to 1,200mm in diameter. It is best suited for use on piles with ‘de-bonded’ reinforcement bars and can crop contiguous and secant piled walls with spacing as close as 150mm, says NPC.

The Quad XXL weighs 3,675kg and NPC recommends it is used on an excavator of at least 31 tonnes in weight.

“Although big, the new Quad XXL is still easy to use, and our experienced support staff are at hand from the initial order to the installation on site,” said NPC director Lee Aston.

“Operation is simple, with the cropper being lowered to the ideal height, with the jaws then being closed until pile sections ‘pop’ free. The broken pile section then can be easily removed for recycling to a dumper or a specified area.

NPC has already supplied a number of Quad XXLs to contractors and plant hirers working on the HS2 project were customer feedback is helping to refine the product prior to its official launch.

“The feedback we’ve received has been beyond our expectations. Our customers seem to want more and more of the Quad XXL as the targets and deadlines shorten on HS2. Despite its size and power, the new Quad XXL is as efficient as the other members of the Quad range, delivering an effective solution wherever it has been used,” said Aston.

