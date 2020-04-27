NSW ramps up construction to keep people in jobs

The plan is intended to protect the livelihoods of more than 130,000 people directly and indirectly employed by Transport for NSW.

Transport and roads minister Andrew Constance said transport infrastructure projects will also be key in rebuilding the State’s economy after the pandemic. “The NSW Government is pushing ahead with delivering $57.5 billion [£30bn] worth of transport infrastructure across the next four years, so it’s essential to keep moving during a time like this,” he said. “Continuing work on critical transport infrastructure is great news for industry as thousands of jobs will be sustained in the coming months. This work will also provide significant economic benefits to suppliers, manufacturers and supporting sectors.”

Constance said crews were already taking advantage of the reduced number of cars on the roads to fast-track projects. “Earlier this month, the M5 East Motorway was completely closed to fast track resurfacing work in the usually busy tunnels,” he said. “This was a great result for drivers as the work usually would have been carried out across a number of weeks at night.

“Given the success of this work, we are now fast-tracking maintenance work in the Sydney Harbour Tunnel, which will be closed to traffic from tomorrow night until Monday morning. This is all part of our plan to keep people in jobs and the NSW economy moving.”

