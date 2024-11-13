Nuclear plant served improvement notice after vending machine accident

Image from the Office for Nuclear Regulation

The Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) has served an improvement notice on XPO Transport Solutions UK Ltd following an incident at Dungeness B Power Station in Kent.

An employee required hospital treatment for leg injuries and after an accident involving a vending machine.

The incident occurred in March when employees from Northamptonshire-based XPO Transport Solutions were moving the vending machine down a staircase. They lost control of the machine, resulting in it falling onto one of the workers.

Mike Webb, ONR’s superintending inspector for operating facilities, said: “Our investigation found that the equipment, a stair climber, selected by XPO Transport Solutions UK Ltd to remove the vending machine from the building at the site was not suitable for this particular working environment.

“This presented additional health and safety risks for employees due to the use of this equipment on a staircase with limited space, resulting in the injury to the worker.

“We will engage with XPO Transport Solutions UK Ltd during the period of the improvement notice to ensure positive progress is made to address the shortfall.”

ONR issued the improvement notice to XPO Transport Solutions UK Ltd under the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974 Section 2(1) The Provision and Use of Work Equipment Regulations 1998, Regulation 4(2).

The company has until 2nd December 2024 to comply with the notice.

