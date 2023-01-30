Nuneaton Top Farm development approved

Top Farm plans

Develop Warwickshire, a joint venture of Warwickshire County Council, Warwickshire Property & Development Group and Countryside Partnerships plans to develop Top Farm, Weddington.

The scheme was initially approved by Nuneaton & Bedworth Borough Council’s planning committee in May 2022 subject to Section 106 contributions, which have now been agreed.

Develop Warwickshire will pay £25m, including £10.5m for schools and £6.7m for road improvements – incorporating junction improvements on the A444 Leicester Road/A47 Hinckley Road.

A reserved matters application for the first phase of works is expected to be approved later this year, and construction could follow in the autumn.

The scheme will provide around 1,700 new homes, a primary and secondary school, and a leisure facility along with a mixed-use local centre.

