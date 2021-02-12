O’Brien buys more electric telehandlers

  1. Instagram
Construction News

Fri February 12 2021

42 minutes M O’Brien Plant Hire has gone back to the dealer to buy another couple of Faresin electric telehandlers.

GGR's Janus Britz (left) handing over the batter powered Electric Telehandlers to Martin Ruane of M O'Brien.
GGR’s Janus Britz (left) handing over the batter powered Electric Telehandlers to Martin Ruane of M O’Brien.

M O’Brien Plant Hire bought two of the battery-powered telehandlers from UK dealer GGR Group in December 2020 and has now doubled up.

Managing Director Michael O’Brien said “As early adopters of new technology, we committed to trying out the Faresin 6.26 Full Electric with an initial order of two machines last year. When you’re involved with new and innovative products, there’s always an element of paying your money and taking your chance.

“The real test is what the machines can do in practice, but with this product we are glad that we have not waited on the sidelines. The Faresin machines have proven to be very popular so far and it makes sense to make a further commitment to both the technology and the brand.”

