O’Brien buys more electric telehandlers

GGR’s Janus Britz (left) handing over the batter powered Electric Telehandlers to Martin Ruane of M O’Brien.

M O’Brien Plant Hire bought two of the battery-powered telehandlers from UK dealer GGR Group in December 2020 and has now doubled up.

Managing Director Michael O’Brien said “As early adopters of new technology, we committed to trying out the Faresin 6.26 Full Electric with an initial order of two machines last year. When you’re involved with new and innovative products, there’s always an element of paying your money and taking your chance.

“The real test is what the machines can do in practice, but with this product we are glad that we have not waited on the sidelines. The Faresin machines have proven to be very popular so far and it makes sense to make a further commitment to both the technology and the brand.”

