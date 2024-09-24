O’Brien Contractors adds to board

Lance Gudger

After less than a year with the company, Lance Gudger has been promoted from commercial and operations manager at O’Brien Contractors to commercial and operations director.

Gudge joined O’Brien Contractors at the end of 2023 from the failed Buckingham Group, where he had been construction director.

O’Brien said that his promotion was “part of the company’s strategic plan to drive continued growth and maintain its upward trajectory in the civil engineering sector”.

“We are excited to see Lance take on this new challenge,” said managing director Peter O’Brien. “His promotion is not only a reflection of our continued investment of our staff but also aligns with our goal of fostering internal talent and succession planning. With the promotion of Lance, we are poised for a new era of growth and continued excellence in service to our clients.”

O’Brien Contractors saw its turnover declin quits sharply during the covid years but its most recently filed accounts show that in the year to 31st March 2023 it increased its revenues by 60% to £28m, representing a return to pre-covid levels of activity, with a five-fold increase in pre-tax profit that year to more than £2m.

