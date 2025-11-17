O’Brien moves from earthworks to infrastructure at Fairham

Earthworks have completed at Fairham, where 3,000 new homes are planned

Following a summer of earthworks at Fairham, which saw major groundworks completed ahead of schedule in preparation for winter, work has now moved on to the next stage to prepare for mass house-building.

Delivered by O’Brien Contractors on behalf of master developer Clowes Developments, in partnership with Homes England, the earthworks are part of a wider £100m infrastructure investment across the 606-acre site.

Once complete, Fairham will offer 3,000 new homes, more than a million square feet of employment space, and 200 acres of open space.

This upcoming stage put in essential infrastructure to unlock the newly plateaued plots, including highways, drainage. Utility infrastructure will include services for water, gas, electricity and telecoms.

Clowes Developments and Homes England are coordinating with National Highways, Nottinghamshire County Council, Nottingham City Council and Rushcliffe Borough Council to deliver infrastructure improvements with minimal disruption to existing transport networks.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk