O’Connor acquires power systems consultant

Instalcom director Liam O’Sullivan (left), Richard Nosek of Andrews Associates (centre) and Instalcom managing director Vince Bowler

OCU has acquired Surrey-based Andrews Associates Engineers Ltd, which specialises in the design of power systems for clients in energy transmission, distribution and renewables.

The acquisition adds to OCU’s in-house power systems design capabilities, supporting OCU’s growth strategy in non-regulated energy and power markets, such as battery energy storage solutions (BESS) and electric vehicle (EV) charging networks. This initiative is being led by Vince Bowler, managing director of OCU’s Instalcom division, and senior operations director for power & energy, Liam O’Sullivan, who joined recently from UK Power Networks, where he spearheaded major projects design and delivery, such as the Olympic Games network infrastructure programme.

“This acquisition represents another significant step in our ambition to become a leader in the provision of intelligent engineering for the design, procurement, and construction of power systems to reinforce and maintain the UK’s critical network infrastructure,” said Vince Bowler. “We look forward to working with the Andrews Associates management team to ensure a smooth transition and transfer of operations”

Andrews Associates managing director Richard Nosek – who owned the firm up until now – described OCU as “the ideal acquiror, given it shares our vision of a flexible, professional and customer-focused service”.

O’Connor Utilities was founded in 1994 by brothers Tim and Tom O’Connor in Stockport. In July this year they sold up to private equity firm Triton Partners. [See our previous report here.]

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk