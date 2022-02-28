  1. Instagram
Thu March 17 2022

O’Connor makes telecoms acquisition

28 Feb O’Connor Utilities, part of OCU Group, has acquired Wigan-based FKS (UK) Limited.

FKS, founded by Frank and Kathryn Sinker in 2010, provides telecoms installation services.

“The FKS acquisition represents another significant step in our ambition to become a leader in full fibre network delivery,” said O’Connor Utilities managing director Adrian O’Sullivan. “We look forward to working with the FKS management team to ensure a smooth transition and transfer of operations”

Frank Sinker, operations director of FKS, said: “As a family-managed company based upon our core principles of service, commitment and value, we have always taken a people-first approach and thus wanted to ensure our business and its people would be transferred to a company that operated in a similar manner. OCU was the ideal acquiror, given they share our vision of a flexible, professional and customer-focused service”

Michael Hughes, who joined as OCU Group chief executive in December, added: “Today’s acquisition of FKS expands our business capabilities and further reinforces our presence in the north and northwest of England. The expertise and experience that FKS brings is a welcome addition to our portfolio and will prove highly complementary to our existing operations and long-term expansion plans in the telecommunications sector.”

Founded in 1994 in Manchester by brothers Tim and Tom O’Connor, OCU Group provides contractor services including directional drilling to the utility sector . In the year to 30th April 2021  it grew turnover by 7% to £219.7m (2020: £206.1m) and pre-tax profit by 24% to £22.7m (2021: £18.3m).

O’Connor Utilities is the largest trading division within the OCU Group. O’Connor Utilities turned over £156.4m last year (2020: £124.5m) and made a pre-tax profit of £15.5m (2020: £9.8m).

Instalcom contributed £72.2m turnover (2020: £88.4m) and made profit before tax of £6.7m (2020: £7.5m).

