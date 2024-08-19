Octavius secures next phase of Ryde Pier works

Octavius began working on the pier in 2022

Octavius (formerly Osborne Infrastructure) began working on Ryde Pier in October 2022.

The Victorian railway pier extends into the Solent and provides a link to the Isle of Wight ferries, with old London Underground trains shuttling up and down the pier. The 686-metre-long structure has been undergoing a programme of heavy maintenance and renewal to extend its life for another 60 years.

The next project phase will include renewal of the permanent way railway tracks, new glass reinforced plastic (GRP) fencing, walkways and troughing and associated upgrades to signalling.

Octavius programme manager Julian Wisbey said: “This award follows a successful phase of work previously completed by Octavius on this historic pier structure. It is particularly pleasing to me that we will remobilise the same team and supply partners who are already familiar with the working environment and needs of local neighbours, businesses and the surrounding community.

“We have incorporated all our learning and best practice from the previous project on the pier into our proposed planning and methodologies of this phase to ensure the project is completed at the earliest opportunity to minimise the level and duration of disruption to passenger services.”

