Octavius signs for Chelmsford bypass

Works are scheduled to begin on the first phase of the Chelmsford North East Bypass in early 2025 and finish by spring 2026.

The bypass, along with the new Beaulieu Park Station, will provide links to support planned housing and economic growth in the north of Chelmsford.

The first section of the bypass, known as 1A, will connect to Beaulieu Parkway in the south. This will provide access to the A12 at Boreham Interchange via the Beaulieu Parkway Bridge. It will also join a new link road to the north – being built as part of the Chelmsford Garden Community – and Wheelers Hill roundabout on A131 Essex Regiment Way.

The Chelmsford North East Bypass and Beaulieu Park Station are being delivered by Essex County Council, which has secured a total of £250m for both projects.

Cllr Tom Cunningham, Essex County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, said: “It is vital for the prosperity of Chelmsford that we progress with the first phase of the bypass scheme and developers deliver the associated link road.

“Chelmsford is a driver of the regional economy and plays a crucial role in the heart of Essex. To properly facilitate future development and economic growth, the city needs a transport network to match. I am therefore delighted we have now awarded a contract, with main construction works due to start early next year.”

Octavius director Jamie Harrison said: “We are delighted to have been selected to progress the first phase of this important and strategic highway project. It presents us another fabulous opportunity to continue our long-term working relationships with Essex County Council, the local Essex communities and supply partners.

“When the first phase of the new bypass has been completed, along with the new railway station at Beaulieu, this essential infrastructure will be the catalyst for bringing people together and improving lives.”

Works enabling the first phase of the Chelmsford North East Bypass are already under way, with a new bridge spanning the future road now completed.

A second package of enabling works, which will involve excavating a silt lagoon and infilling two existing lagoons, is ongoing.

