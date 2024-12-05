Octavius wins Exmouth highway works

The plan

Starting on site next month, Octavius Infrastructure’s Dinan Way project includes the construction of an 850-metre stretch of two-way carriageway with two connecting roundabouts between the junction of Dinan Way/Hulham Road in Exmouth and the A376 Exmouth Road.

The aim of the works is to reduce congestion along the routes into Exmouth and to provide better access for road users into the town.

This is the first contract for Octavius through lot three of the county council’s fifth generation framework.

Some have worried about the environmental impact of the scheme. Octavius highways director Chris Hudson said it would help locals get into the countryside more quickly.

“Our works will commence this December and are anticipated to be complete by December 2025,” he said. “Once completed our works will divert traffic from Exmouth Town Centre and reduce congestion to residential areas such as Summer Lane. It will also improve sustainable travel options for local communities including safer and more accessible onward connectivity to the Exe Estuary Trail, a 26Km cycle route through beautiful villages along a wonderfully level route taking in RSPB reserves offering some of the best opportunities to view wildlife along the estuary.

“We are therefore delighted to be playing our part in supporting Devon County Council’s objectives to positively address climate concerns, drive sustainable economic recovery and enhance the health and wellbeing of their communities.”

