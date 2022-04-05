October start for Weston's Brentwood flats

The half-acre development will provides 60 mixed tenure apartments.

Construction is set to begin in October 2022, with sales starting next spring and build completion expected in summer 2024.

An under-croft carpark will have space for 31 cars and 68 bicycles.

The design is by Weston Homes’ in-house architecture department. The building rises from three to five storeys creating a stepped profile, with a red brick façade containing a mixture of tones. Floor-to-ceiling windows, step out cantilevered balconies and dark metal detailing keep the façade sympathetic to the local architectural aesthetic of Brentwood, Weston said.

Each apartment has either a balcony or terrace. Residents also have access to a communal courtyard garden.

Weston Homes’ relationship with Brentwood Borough Council started in 2018 when it redeveloped the former Brentwood Police Station site into a residential development now known as 1023 West.

