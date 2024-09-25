OCU adds to water capability

With offices in London and Portsmouth, Purestream Industries supplies water design and engineering, environmental process technology and equipment.

OCU, formerly O’Conner Utilities, said that the addition of Purestream’s water expertise strengthened its design and engineering capability.

OCU chief executive Michael Hughes said: “This acquisition marks another key milestone in the enhancement of OCU’s water market capability, following the recent appointment of Hugh McCrossan as managing director of our water division and our investment in the UK’s largest pipe pusher. Purestream’s water design capabilities perfectly align with our goal to lead the way in engineering excellence in both energy and utilities.”

Purestream was incorporated in 2022 by Nicholas Wise and Harry Mouquet.

Nicholas Wise said: “Joining OCU Group is an exciting new chapter for Purestream. The strength and depth of opportunities within OCU, combined with their commitment to developing people and driving industry standards, were key attractions for us. We look forward to the shared learning and value creation that will arise from integrating our water design and wider services with OCU’s well-established energy and utilities capabilities.”

Harry Mouquet added: “We have always been focused on improving the efficiency and sustainability of our offerings. Working as part of the wider OCU Group will accelerate our ability to innovate and enhance the services we provide to our clients.”

OCU was founded by 1994 by brothers Tim and Tom O’Connor as O’Conner Utilities Group. They sold it to private equity firm Triton Partners in August 2022, since when it has made several acquisitions, including Modus Utilities, civil engineering contractor RJ McLeod, overhead lines contractors Nettworx and Power Grid Plant, and electrical engineering specialist Hornbill.

