OCU takes over drilling specialist

McCormack specialises in trenchless technology and horizontal directional drilling

Northern Ireland-based McCormack Drilling Limited, incorporated in 2000, specialises in trenchless technology and horizontal directional drilling.

Under OCU ownership, McCormack Drilling will continue to operate under the same name and with the same staff.

OCU Group chief executive Michael Hughes said: “McCormack Drilling has an impressive range of expertise and a strong and long-established reputation, which will add to our client offering and capacity as we continue to enhance the sustainable solutions we offer across horizontal directional drilling and trenchless solutions.”

Martin McCormack, managing director of McCormack Drilling, said, “Since the business was founded over 50 years ago it has become one of the UK & Ireland’s most highly regarded installers of trenchless technology. Following the acquisition, we look forward to additional opportunities to grow our services and delivery for both established and new clients as part of the OCU Group.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk