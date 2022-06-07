O’Donovans sell up

Jacqueline O'Donovan

O’Donovan Waste Disposal is the first UK acquisition by Sortera, which was itself acquired by Nordic Capital only last year. Under its new ownership, Sortera is seeking to become one of Europe’s leading companies in collection and recycling of construction waste.

“We are very happy to now join forces with O´Donovan. For a long time, they have carried out impressive work, to become one of the leading and most prominent construction recyclers in London,” said Sortera chief executive Sebastian Wessman. “O´Donovan has a strong customer focus and their systematic work with environment and health and safety has resulted in several prestigious awards, as well as a strong reputation among both customers and employees.”

The purchase price was not disclosed.

O’Donovan managing director Jacqueline O’Donovan, selling up after 30 years running the business, said: “I look forward to continuing to develop our business in the UK with Sortera as a strong owner who understands and appreciates our work with sustainability, quality and health and safety. Sortera will give us the right preconditions to continue our successful development path and to enable new investments and development initiatives.”

Jacqueline O'Donovan took over running the business on the death of her father in 1990. She became managing director in 1993 at the age of 25. Last year (year to 30th June 2021) the business turned over £18m and made a pre-tax profit of £1.9m. It has a fleet of 100 HGVs and a workforce of 185 people.

While Jacqueline O’Donovan has been the public face and the figurehead of the company, it is a family business. Brother Michael is chief executive and runs the demolition arm of the company. Siblings Anthony and Caroline are operations directors, with Anthony overseeing five depots and Caroline in charge of skip hire.

Last year Jacqueline O'Donovan registered three new businesses – O’Donovan Property, O’Donovan Group and O’Donovan Property Group – which gives an indication of what she might be doing next.

