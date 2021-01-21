Offsite construction planned for Dundee housing scheme

Caledonia Housing Association and Discovery Homes are submitting a planning application for the mixed-tenure homes on the site of a former primary school in the city’s Rosebank Street.

Voigt Architects has designed a development of 30 properties for social housing and ten for private sale, with a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes over one or two storeys. Two of the homes are designed for accessible living.

If planning permission is granted, construction could begin in the summer or autumn of this year.

Use of offsite construction techniques mean that the properties will be wind and watertight in a week, said the team.

Andrew Kilpatrick, development director at Caledonia Housing Association, said: “We are passionate about the importance of providing energy-efficient social housing and believe this development could become an exemplar to be replicated in future. If approved, these will be the most energy- efficient properties we have ever built and will result in warm, healthy homes with low energy bills, thus addressing important societal issues such as fuel poverty.”

Grant White, director of Discovery Homes, said: “We specialise in designing new homes that are built with the environment in mind, creating attractive properties that are cleaner and cheaper to run, but affordable too, thanks to our use of technologically advanced offsite construction.”

Voigt Architects has already completed a number of housing developments with Discovery Homes. Jonathan Reeve, director and architect at Voigt Architects, said: “This is an exciting development on a challenging brownfield site in the Hilltown area of Dundee. We hope that these houses will set the standard for new social housing, given their exceptional energy-efficient standards.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk