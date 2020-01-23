  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Thu January 23 2020

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Product
  3. Offsite Solutions develops utility pod

Offsite Solutions develops utility pod

1 hour Bathroom pod manufacturer Offsite Solutions has developed a new MEP utility pod that includes all the plumbing works.

An Offsite Solutions pod
An Offsite Solutions pod

In what is being claimed as an industry first, Offsite Solutions’s new steel-framed utility pods are designed to accommodate all the mechanical, heating, technology and building services for individual apartments or studios for residential schemes.

The utility rooms can be delivered to site pre-plumbed, pre-wired and fully fitted out to reduce installation time to ‘just a few hours’, the company says.

Offsite Solutions supplies 10,000 pod units every year to major contractors and developers, it says.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU

Latest News

Click here to view more construction news »