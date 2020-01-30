Offsite Solutions supplies shower pods to second Moda tower

A bath-less bathroom in Moda's Lexington tower block

It is the pod manufacturer’s second contract for build-to-rent developer Moda Living.

The 34-storey Lexington in Liverpool has been designed by Falconer Chester Hall and is now under construction by Chinese contractor BCEGI. The 325 flats range from studios to three bedrooms.

The £90m dockside development is scheduled for completion in 2021. It forms part of Peel Land’s £5.6bn Liverpool Waters regeneration project.

Offsite Solutions has developed shower pods to Moda Living’s specification, hence no baths. The pods are all delivered without floors to avoid the need for a recess in the floor slab and minimise floor build-up for each storey while achieving continuous level floors throughout the apartments.

Prefab pods make life easier for the contractor, it seems. BCEGI construction manager Derek Mullarkey said: “Bathroom pods give us the benefit of simplified logistics, reducing the number of subcontractors on site by around six trades. The consistent and superior quality of pods is a huge advantage. Quality is often the biggest issue with in-situ fit out on major apartment projects. This then causes issues at handover because of the different skillsets involved in bathroom construction. Offsite Solutions’ pods are very good quality and their organisation for site delivery has been exceptional – consistently on time and with excellent communications. Their approach has been thorough in every area.”

Construction of The Lexington follows the completion of Moda Living’s Angel Gardens in Manchester, a 35-storey build-to-rent tower. For that project Offsite Solutions made more than 700 steel-framed pods for shower rooms, family bathrooms and ensuites under a £3.8m contract.

