Construction News

Fri July 12 2019

Ogilvy starts work on £20m Glasgow student digs

9 hours Ogilvie Construction has started work on a £20m project to build a student residence at New City Road in Glasgow.

The scheme, for client Bricks Capital, involves the construction of a 13-sstorey L-shaped tower with 315 rooms in a mix of individual studios and shared apartments. There will also be communal and study areas and facilities including a gym and cinema. The building is expected to open in late summer of 2020

Ogilvie Construction managing director Donald MacDonald said: “We are proud to continue our partnership with Bricks Capital and look forward to handing over a building of the highest standard incorporating the latest sustainable materials and design.  When complete, the building will create a unique modern city living environment for students in Glasgow.”

