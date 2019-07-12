Ogilvy starts work on £20m Glasgow student digs

The scheme, for client Bricks Capital, involves the construction of a 13-sstorey L-shaped tower with 315 rooms in a mix of individual studios and shared apartments. There will also be communal and study areas and facilities including a gym and cinema. The building is expected to open in late summer of 2020

Ogilvie Construction managing director Donald MacDonald said: “We are proud to continue our partnership with Bricks Capital and look forward to handing over a building of the highest standard incorporating the latest sustainable materials and design. When complete, the building will create a unique modern city living environment for students in Glasgow.”

