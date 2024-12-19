Old JCB factory site to become Bamford Place

Artist's impression of Bamford Place in Uttoxeter

JCB’s former Bamford Works site in Uttoxeter is to become a housing development, called Bamford Place.

Following the exchanging of contracts, Cameron Homes has submitted a detailed planning application for 118 units. The proposed plans will see the whole site redeveloped to create a residential estate with a mix of one- to five-bedroom homes set across single and two storeys, as well as townhouse property types.

Cameron Homes group land director John Hickman said: “This is a momentous project for us at Cameron Homes and it is a sincere point of pride to undertake such an innovative joint partnership with JCB.

“Both the creative vision and meticulous design of this new development gives us confidence and excitement as we move forward in the area of Uttoxeter. We aim to create a thriving community in Bamford Place offering high-quality homes and public open spaces, providing a lasting legacy for the local area.”

JCB chairman Anthony Bamford said: “I have taken a keen personal interest in securing the best possible legacy for the Bamford Works site since it was vacated in late 2008. At every step along the way, I have wanted the redevelopment to be of the highest possible standard. I’m pleased that we are finally at the stage of submitting a detailed planning application for 118 new homes. I look forward to Cameron Homes delivering a new development, that everyone is Uttoxeter can be proud of.”

