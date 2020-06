View looking south along Old Kent Road

The former Toys R Us site, opposite a planned new Bakerloo Line tube station, can be developed with 565 apartments and 4,700 sqm of commercial floorspace.

The application for the Devonshire Square scheme was led by Shaw Corporation acting as strategic advisors on behalf of Barkwest Limited (part of David Pearl’s Structadene group of companies). Architect is Allies & Morrison.

The developer hopes to start construction in 2021.

