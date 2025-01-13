Olympia to get its missing friezes back

Model of the statues of Triptolemus, Demeter, Persephone (from left to right), to be carved and reinstated at Olympia’s Grand Hall roof

Laing O’Rourke has commissioned heritage specialists DBR to restore the Grand Hall entrance at the London Olympia exhibition centre.

DBR London (DBR) has begun work restoring the lost sculptures and friezes of Olympia’s Grand Hall entrance.

The project, a part of Laing O’Rourke’s Olympia transformation, focuses on reinstating statues and decorative elements removed in the mid-20th century. With limited surviving images or records, DBR has undertaken historical research to design replacements that honour the building’s original vision.

Constructed in 1886 as the National Agricultural Hall and later renamed Olympia, the venue’s original entranceway had a red brick and Portland stone façade with sculptures evoking Greek mythology, including Demeter, goddess of agriculture, with her daughter Persephone and companion Triptolemus on top of the building. It also included a frieze below the arch, depicting Nike, goddess of victory, as its central figure.

Working with stone carver Simon Smith, DBR has completed the research and design phase, resulting in detailed drawings and clay maquettes. The maquettes, approved by The London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham, have been digitally scaled and produced in plaster to guide the next phase: carving Portland stone blocks, with each block inspected and chosen at quarry for its quality. Once carved, these pieces will be installed by DBR’s masons.

Clay maquettes in Simon Smith’s studio

“The restored friezes and statues will serve as a striking tribute to Olympia’s rich architectural legacy, combining historical accuracy with DBR's renowned craftsmanship and attention to detail”, said Adrian Attwood, executive director and chairman of DBR.

“The restoration of Olympia’s Grand Hall entrance is important for two reasons: rebuilding a stunning architectural feature that was mysteriously destroyed and honouring the incredibly skilled craftsmanship that contributed to making this venue iconic in the first place. The Victorians' appetite for decorative external finishes is something that makes London visually unique. Having fallen out of fashion in post-war Britain, we’re seeing a revival as developers look to the past to create originality amongst the homogenous, and it’s great to play a part in reviving this important part of the city’s built heritage.

Missing frieze section relief drawing (Credit: Simon Smith)

“Uncovering the stories behind the missing friezes and statues has been an exciting and rewarding challenge for our team. This project will breathe new life into one of London’s most celebrated landmarks, and we’re proud to be collaborating closely with Laing O’Rourke and the team at Olympia to deliver this important project.”

Laing O'Rourke project director James Elford said: “Bringing new life to the lost sculptures and friezes is an essential part of honouring the original features throughout the redevelopment and I am really looking forward to the day visitors can come and experience this for themselves.”

John Hitchcox, chairman and co-founder of Yoo Capital, part of the ownership team behind the redeveloped Olympia alongside DFI, said: “The transformation Olympia is currently undergoing is all about celebrating its heritage and future-proofing this unique part of London history for generations to come, and DBR’s work is a big part of that. Thanks to the careful restoration of the friezes and statues, visitors to Olympia will be able to see it as it was intended, and we very much look forward to welcoming Londoners and visitors from further afield once the new destination opens from the second half of 2025.”

Olympia Hall, Kensington, London, 1886 (Credit: Chronicle / Alamy Stock Photo)

Close up image of the model of Demeter, who stands at the centre of the group

