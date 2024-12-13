Onsite Construction T level binned

A government press release headlined “Courses key to government growth mission will stay” tells us that it is introducing a T Level in Marketing but scrapping one in Construction.

The Department for Education said: “The Onsite Construction T Level is helping students progress into positive destinations, but will have no further enrolments, due to a lack of overall demand for large qualifications at level 3. Learners already enrolled can still complete their courses.”

Instead it is hoping that the apprenticeship route will fulfil the role of the Onsite Construction T level, which was designed for young people looking for a career in bricklaying, carpentry & joinery, plastering or painting & decorating.

The T Levels for Building Services Engineering for Construction and Design, Surveying and Planning for Construction continue to have government funding and support.

