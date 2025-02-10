Opening day seminar session line up announced for UKCS 2025

As the only standalone exhibition dedicated to the UK’s concrete industry, The UK Concrete Show will provide a seminar experience that will educate, enrich and engage. The Concrete Connect Seminar Theatre, situated on the exhibition floor, will feature over 20 free-to-attend sessions across both show days

Register for your free visitor ticket

The seminar programme will be hosted by professional broadcaster Susannah Streeter, a knowledgeable and highly skilled interviewer with over 17 years’ experience at the BBC, and at live events.

Wednesdays’ opening session Sustainable concrete solutions for a greener tomorrow runs from 10:25 - 12:30, and explores key technologies driving decarbonisation across the UK cement and concrete sector; the importance of collaboration across the supply and contractor chain if targets are to be achieved; and shines a spotlight on the latest research projects creating innovative solutions for a greener tomorrow.

Elaine Toogood, Director, Architecture and Sustainable Design at the MPA, will open the days programme with UK Concrete and Cement: Advancing the Roadmap to Net Zero and Beyond, providing the latest updates on the MPA’s cement and concrete sector decarbonisation roadmap for the UK.

Following this, Dr Liz Gilligan, CEO, Material Evolution, will present Launching the UK’s biggest industrial scale ultra-low carbon cement factory with Material Evolution, and explores what the industry can learn from Material Evolution’s journey, and how this feeds into their mission to remove a gigaton of CO2 from the cement and concrete industries by 2040.

Alastair Meyers, General Manager RMX North, Tarmac, and Tony Carney, Managing Director, Huyton Asphalt Civils, will continue the session with the presentation The low carbon challenge: adoption, innovation and how to drive change, showcasing the success of working with customers and clients to break through low carbon concrete adoption challenges and demonstrate how collaborative vision at the recent Liverpool One Station upgrade achieved carbon reductions.

Following this Jordan Smith, Head of Technical & Marketing at Master Builders Solutions presents the case study Low Clinker Concrete Solutions: Unveil the power of MasterCO2re which simplifies low-clinker concrete production. This will show how the intelligent cluster system in the MasterCO2re admixture overcomes performance gaps associated with low-clinker concrete production.

The penultimate case study Carbon negative facing bricks, sees Franz-Josef Papen, International Sales Manager at Rekers GmbH, highlight their new machine that produces cement free, concrete style facing bricks utilising 80% recycled material from steel production.

To close the session Dr Sakdirat Kaewunruen, Reader in Railway and Civil Engineering at the University of Birmingham, will present Practical circular economy applications of recycled and industrial steel fibres in structural concrete. As a secondary material recycled from tyres, Recycled Steel Fibre Reinforced Concrete (RSF) aims to replace industrial steel fibres (ISF) to improve concrete matrix’s severability, fracture toughness, and residual tensile stress. This presentation will highlight new research outcomes that will enhance structural applications with ISF and RSF in the construction industry.

More than 200 brands under one roof

Momentum continues to build for the show and exhibitor numbers are on for double-digit growth show-on-show, offering an unrivalled choice for visitors sourcing the latest products, technology and services at the UK’s only dedicated show for the concrete sector.

Here’s a selection of just some of the exhibitors

Admixtures, Cement, Aggregates, Fibers, Chemicals, Coatings, and screeds: Tarmac, Cemfloor, Oscrete, Ratec, Adomast, Proctor Johnson (Krete), The Rakem Group (Cemkem), Best-Chem, Contec Fiber AG, Normet …..

Tooling, flooring & screeding: Concrete Services & Supplies, DeWalt, Mesto Sprayers, Somero, GPS Sprayers, YB Fixings, RCR Flooring Products, Bontool, Leica Geosystems…..

Volumetric, Mixer & Pump trucks: McPhee Mixers, Bay-Lynx, Utranazz, Frumecar, IMER, Sterling Mixers, Volumech, Premier MBP, Armcon, Danfords, CIFA, ENVIRO Volumetric Mixers, Thompsons UK …..

Decarbonisation solutions: Decerna (CBAM), 2D Nano, O.C.O Technology, Tyrecrete …

Washout Systems: Kelly Tanks, Eco Pan ….

Technology & control systems: Command Alkon, Webfleet, Minder Software, Cantech, Giatec, Pneutrol, Practicon, Decerna, Spectrum Blue, Con-Track, Fastview 360, Avigilon …..

Testing & Quality assurance: Utest A.S., Labquip, Controls Testing Equipment, Impact Test Equipment, ELE International, Lastrada, Construction Testing Equipment …

Presses, Batching plant equipment, Moulds and more: Tebumo, Numold, Betonblock, Conspare, KVM, Poggi, Besser, Blue Molds, Columbia Machines, Concrete Drive Through, Rosetta, Lubas, fibo Collect: Concrete-Mortar-Screed, Coote Engineering, Haarup, McGirr Engineering Ltd, Prensoland, Ratec, Skako, Sicoma OMG, Masa, TopWerk, Phoenix Weighing Services.…

Precast equipment and systems; Form & falsework: Prefaxis, Construx Weckenmann, Progress Group; Doka, Hendriks Formwork Solutions………

And welcoming some fantastic first-time exhibitors including: Logico, Trolex, Proteus Equipment, Fortress Europe.…

full exhibitor list online

The show will also be offering more specialist content than ever before with the New Product Hub providing a dedicated area where visitors can discover more about the latest advancements in concrete technology and celebrate the ingenuity of companies pushing the boundaries of innovation, sustainability, and productivity.

Celebrate outstanding achievements from the last 12 months at the Concrete Society Awards gallery showcasing exemplary use of concrete in a range of projects.

And find out the five winners from the Emerging Talent shortlist at 3pm on Thursday at the Concrete Connect theatre

Sign up for your free visitor ticket here to keep up to speed with all the latest show developments.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk