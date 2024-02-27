Opening seminar session line up announced for UKCS

Taking place from 20-21 March at Birmingham’s NEC, The UK Concrete Show brings together industry experts and thought-leaders to provide a seminar experience focused on the latest trends, best practices, and regulatory updates in the concrete and construction sector.

The Concrete Connect Seminar Theatre, situated on the exhibition floor, will feature free-to-attend sessions across both show days

Heralding a new era for the show, the seminar programme will be hosted by professional broadcaster Susannah Streeter, a knowledgeable and highly skilled interviewer with over 17 years’ experience at the BBC, and at live events.

Wednesdays’ opening session Meeting the challenge of Net Zero: Navigating the future of sustainable concrete runs from 10:45 - 12:30, and seeks to provide insights into low-carbon concrete, cutting-edge emission reduction strategies, the role of additives, and innovative production solutions.

Elaine Toogood, Director, Architecture and Sustainable Design at the MPA, will open the days programme with Decarbonising the UK Concrete industry: an update providing an overview of the action being taken and recent progress on the industry’s roadmap for decarbonisation.

Following this, Colin Dowds, Global Technical Manager at Imerys will present Practical low carbon concrete construction in Europe’s largest hospital project and discuss the use of Metakaolin and the on-site challenges using low carbon concrete.

Pascal Gonnon, Global Senior Manager for cement, mortar and concrete applications at Omya UK, will continue the session with his presentation A model linking Compressive Strength and Porosity in Ternary System: Metakaolin, Limestone, Cement

The penultimate presentation Concrete2Concrete recycling: bringing low carbon and circular solutions to the Concrete industry through technology transfer, sees Miles Watkins, Director at Xeroc Ltd, highlight why concrete recycling is important and why the current situation is inadequate to meet the future needs of developers.

To close the session Stuart Manning, Technical Director at Shotcrete Services will present Ecoshot low carbon shotcrete: preparing the sprayed concrete industry for the changes to CEMI production in the UK, sharing his latest pioneering research with an overview on the use of GGBS combined with powdered accelerator to reduce embodied carbon within accelerated sprayed concrete.

Momentum continues to build for the show and exhibitor numbers are currently 20% higher show-on-show, offering an unrivalled choice for visitors sourcing the latest products, technology and services at the UK’s only dedicated show for the concrete sector.

Admixtures, Fibers, Chemicals & Colourants: Oscrete, Ratec, Adomast, Fosroc, Proctor Johnson, Apticem, Best-Chem, Elkem, Graphene – The University of Manchester and Omya UK …

Flooring, screeding and tooling: Concrete Services & Supplies, Xingyi, Mesto Sprayers, National Flooring Equipment, Masterscreed, GPS Sprayers, YB Fixings, RCR Flooring Products…

Volumetric, Mixer & Pump trucks: Bay-Lynx, Utranazz, Sterling Mixers, Volumech, Premier MBP, Armcon, Danfords, Liebherr, Armcon, CIFA, ENVIRO Volumetric Mixers, Thompsons UK …

Technology & control systems: Quatromatic, Command Alkon, i-Theses, Webfleet, Minder Software, CP Technology, Cantech, Giatec, Pneutrol, Practicon…

Testing & Quality assurance: Testing, Sika Instruments, Controls Testing Equipment, Teur Pro Group, Impact Test Equipment, ELE International…

Presses, batching, Moulds and more.. Tebumo, Numold, Betonblock, Forest Press, Besser, Columbia Machines, Active Moulds, Concrete Drive Through Elkon, Lubas, Fibo Intercon, Contrux Weckenmann, Coote Engineering, Haarup, MCT Italy, Rampf Formen, Simem, McGirr Engineering Ltd, HESS Group, Prensoland, Ratec, Skako, Sicoma OMG, Eirich GmbH …

The show will also be offering more specialist content than ever before with the Innovation Hub providing a dedicated area to highlight the sector’s most innovative products and services, along with the Concrete Society Awards gallery showcasing the organisation’s latest winning projects.

