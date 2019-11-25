Optivo plans Bermondsey flats

The design is down to Alan Camp Architects

Optoivo and Skillcrpown have paid £9.75m for three parcels on Hatcham Road totalling nearly half an acre. The asset comprises a single storey building that contains three commercial units at 62 Hatcham Road; yard space at 60A Hatcham Road; and a two-storey industrial building with yard space at 134-149 Ilderton Road.

The proposed redevelopment provides for a multi-storey block of 86 flats, in a mixture of sizes, with two large commercial units on the ground floor.

Designed by Alan Camp Architects, the scheme will provide 61,000 sq ft of residential space and 7,600 sq ft of commercial space in total. The site received resolution to grant planning permission in November 2018.

Local estate agent Sebastian Kalmar, who acted for vendor Aitsch Group, said: "The area within the Old Kent Road Opportunity Area is seeing significant investment and we expect the area’s appeal to grow over the coming years."

