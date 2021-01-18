Orascom team picked for 1,000km high-speed railway

Siemens Mobility is part of the team, along with Orascom Construction and Arab Contractors

The team has signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Authority for Tunnels (NAT) for the design, installation and commissioning.

The agreement encompasses a rail system with a network of 1,000km. The first high-speed line will stretch across 460km and has an order value of around US$3bn (£2.2bn). This initial line, which will also be operable for freight transport, will connect Ain Sokhna to Al Alamein while passing through the New Administrative Capital.

Osama Bishai, CEO of Orascom Construction, saidd, “We continue to build on our track record as a major player in the transportation sector. Following our joint success with Siemens on Egypt’s mega power projects, we are pleased to partner once again with our long-term repeat partner. This project will connect distant parts of Egypt in a sustainable manner while contributing to the infrastructure and economic development of the country.”

