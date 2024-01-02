Orbit Homes director joins HBF board

Helen Moore

Helen Moore officially took up her place on the board of the Home Builders Federation (HBF) at the start of January and will attend her first HBF board meeting on 13th March 2024.

Helen Moore joined housing association Orbit Group in 2018 to grow its direct build capability. She was previously managing director at City & Country Group and earlier in her career worked for Countryside and Crest.

Executive chairman Stewart Baseley said: “I am delighted that Helen is joining the HBF board. She has excellent leadership, communication and presentation skills which clearly articulate a vision for our industry.

"Helen's skills and experience across both private and affordable housing providers will supplement and enhance the skills of the existing board members. I look forward to working closely with her to try and create a better climate within which our industry can operate.”

Helen Moore said: “HBF plays a vital role in ensuring our industry is well represented with key decision makers. With an election approaching, a challenging economic and regulatory backdrop and the acute housing crisis across all tenures, this is a critical time for the industry to get its voice heard.

"I therefore look forward to working with my fellow board members to ensure HBF continues to represent its members proactively and effectively. I am very keen to play may part in creating an environment within which we can build the high quality, energy efficient new homes the country so desperately needs, at pace.”

The HBF board also comprises non-executive directors David Thomas, Jennie Daly, Gerald Malton, John Tutte, Katy Jordan, Neil Fitzsimmons, Stephen Stone and Steve Midgley along with the executive team of Stewart Baseley, Neil Jefferson, Mark Thackstone, Steve Turner and David O'Leary.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk