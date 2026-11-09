Orbit takes repairs in house

The move to in-house delivery comes, Orbit says, after consultation with customers during its latest procurement programme. Scott Rutherford, chief property and transformation officer at Orbit, explains: “We’re transforming the way we deliver repairs to put customers at the forefront and support us in providing a truly efficient, ‘right-first-time’ repairs experience that delivers consistently good outcomes for customers.

"Our customers have also told us that they’re keen for us to explore some element of in-house repairs and maintenance service, which is why we’re taking our repairs, maintenance and empty homes services in-house in the Midlands."

Orbit has divided its repairs service into two parts; responsive repairs and empty homes, and major repairs and overflow.

Ian Williams will deliver responsive repairs and empty homes in East Anglia and in Sussex, Surrey and South, with TCL Group carrying out major repairs and overflow in both regions.

In London and Bexley, Cardo South will deliver responsive repairs and empty homes, and Burton Build will carry out major repairs and overflow.

Across Stratford and South Midlands, and Central and East Midlands, Orbit will deliver responsive repairs and empty homes through its own new in-house repairs service, supported by Fortem as a managed service partner. Under the agreed transition arrangements, employees will transfer into a dedicated subsidiary, established for the delivery of these services. Fortem will continue the delivery of the service during the transition period, drawing on its specialist expertise, operational experience and established teams.

Hardyman Group will carry out major repairs and overflow in Stratford and South Midlands, and Central and East Midlands.

Orbit says the experiment with in-house repairs will offer a structured transition for both colleagues and customers, retaining the skills and experience that have been built over many years while giving us time and support to establish our future service.

Each partner will also work from a base in the region it serves, helping to reduce travel time and lower carbon emissions.