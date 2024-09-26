Orders for Thwaites

HE Services has ordered more than 100 Thwaites dumpers

HE Services has placed an order for more than 100 Thwaites dumpers, via Northamptonshire-based distributor Shellplant.

The deal mix comprises 1-tonne Hi-Tip and 3-tonne hydrostatic machines, all fitted with immobilisers and trackers.

Tithegrove, a Swindon-based groundworks and civil engineering contractor, has ordered 22 Thwaites dumpers from distributor CBL. This deal consists of the first Thwaites 6-tonne hydrostatic, forward tip, cabbed machines to enter the market.

Tithegrove procurement director Michael Lester said: “After reaching the decision to manage certain construction equipment needs of the business in house, the selection process to find the products that would be the best fit for our clients and business began. The search was detailed and thorough and we considered many options. The final decision was based on quality, robustness and residual value.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk