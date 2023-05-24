Orders roll in for Rollalong

Left to right are Magna director Paul Read, Andy Mead from Wiltshire Council, Rollalong managing director Steve Chivers and SWPA director Mary Bennell

Housing association Magna, Wiltshire Council and Dorset-based manufacturer Rollalong joined forces last year to supply housing using modular building methods. They have pledged to build nearly 1,000 new affordable homes by 2026.

Magna Housing and Wiltshire Council have now taken another step towards that goal by placing orders for Rollalong to manufacture 109 modular homes for five sites across two counties.

The housing association and the council have used their joint purchasing power to get better value, they said, under a framework created by the South West Procurement Alliance (SWPA).

Magna will make 26 of the homes available for affordable rent or shared ownership in Dorset. They will include 14 at Webber’s Piece in Maiden Newton and 12 at the site of the former Royal Manor Arts College on Portland, adding to the 29 Rollalong has already manufactured for that 41-home development.

In Wiltshire, the council will put up a further 83 affordable homes across three sites within the county.

Rollalong makes the homes as modules in its factory near Wimborne Minster. These are then transported, fully fitted with kitchens, bathrooms and electrics, to be plugged and plumbed into site.

Magna and Rollalong have already completed 32 new modular homes across sites in Sherborne, Chickerell and Dorchester.

Rollalong managing director Steve Chivers said: “Manufacturing homes offsite in modules is the future for our industry, and our unique partnership provides the volumes we need to make these modern methods of construction work.

“These are the homes of the future designed for living today, and we’re pleased to have the opportunity to promote the benefits of modular housing as a response to a nationwide housing crisis.”

Paul Read, Magna’s director of sustainability and investment, said: “These are among the most important new homes Magna has delivered, with our ambition to build the right homes of the right quality in the right places. By collaborating with others and modernising how we build, we are creating homes for local people that will help address the cost of living, energy challenges and contribute towards the UK’s net zero targets.”

He added: “Thanks to government retrofit funding, we also have the opportunity to decarbonise our existing homes, including those neighbouring the new, modular houses at Webbers Piece. These older homes will benefit from external wall insulation, new windows and doors, and air-source heat pumps. The timing means we can look at creating a real sense of place in this rural community.”

Cllr Phil Alford, Wiltshire Council cabinet member for housing, said: “The houses are built in the most innovative and efficient way, resulting in quality affordable homes for Wiltshire residents, which is a key mission of our business plan.”

