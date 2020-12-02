Orkney Builders submits plans for almost 100 homes

The 42 houses aimed at ‘help to buy’ owners will be similar to those built by Orkney Builders in the Grainbank area.

It has applied to Orkney Islands Council for build 97 properties at the site, where It hopes to begin work early in the new year.

The first phase of the development offers 28 houses for the local affordable rented market, with phase two set to create 42 houses aimed at ‘help to buy’ owners, in a development similar to Orkney Builders’ Grainbank area.

The final phase of the Walliwall plans cover a mix of two and three bedroomed homes, catering for a broad range of local housing needs.

Orkney Builders (Contractors) managing director Stephen Kemp said: “This is an exciting and ambitious project for us, following a model of development very similar to what we successfully delivered for the Grainbank area of Kirkwall and offering a mix of ownership options for local folk.

“Of course, the timing for the development is dependent on the green light from Orkney Islands Council, but we’re geared up for getting things under way as soon as possible and ideally early in 2021.”

Meanwhile, Orkney Builders (Contractors) Ltd is currently building 16 new homes at Cairston Road in Stromness, with plans for further affordable and key worker/student housing developments in the town.

“Despite the coronavirus pandemic and the challenges faced by our community over the past year, the demand for efficient, high quality and affordable homes hasn’t gone away,” added Kemp. “It’s therefore vitally important that we maintain momentum locally to ensure those needs are properly met and we must also consider the key part new housing will play in longer term economic recovery efforts for the islands.”

