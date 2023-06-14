O’Rourke recruits new leader for Crown House

Cameron Gilmour

Cameron Gilmour joins Crown House from Doosan Babcock, an energy industry company, where he held a number of senior roles, most recently vice president of its nuclear and defence business.

He has worked on Laing O’Rourke projects with Doosan Babcock, including Hinkley Point C and Sizewell C.

He has been brought in over the head of Gavin Body, who was appointed general manager of operations in February with responsibility for all Crown House Technologies UK operations.

Cameron Gilmour said: “I am delighted to have joined CHT and to be part of Laing O’Rourke, two companies I have known and admired for many years. I have started to meet some of the team and have been really impressed by their knowledge and passion.

“I am looking forward to getting to know the business and its people and working with them to drive innovation and develop exciting, manufactured products that help change how the MEP elements of our buildings and vital infrastructure are delivered.”

Crown House Technologies is part of Laing O’Rourke’s Specialist Trading Business Group (STBG), which also includes Expanded, Select Plant Hire, Explore Manufacturing, stonework contractor Vetter and GRCUK, the glass reinforced concrete business.

STBG director Peter Lyons said: “It’s fantastic to have Cameron in post. He has a wealth of engineering and business experience and has also worked on the kind of large energy projects that are a significant component of Laing O’Rourke’s future orderbook. His insights will be crucial to increasing innovation and efficiency within CHT, as market demand continues to grow for the certainty provided by our integrated supply chain.”

