Osborne lands £21m Electra House refurbishment

84 Moorgate - Electra House

The seven-storey building, occupied until 2019 by London Metropolitan University, is being converted from educational use (Class D1) to office use (Class B1).

Osborne will start work in January 2022, with a targeted completion date of February 2023.

84 Moorgate – Electra House – opened in 1903 as the offices of the Eastern Telegraph Company, later Cable & Wireless.

The refurbishment will involve alterations to partitions and the installation of secondary glazing, new lifts, and roof top enclosures. Electrical and plant systems will be reconfigured and updated.

It will create 8,083 sqm of offices.

Osborne Built Environment managing director Gordon Kew said: “This is a very special building with great heritage and including many significant decorative features. We will undertake the work with the care and respect that this great building deserves. I am looking forward to seeing the completed scheme which will create many intelligently designed spaces with modern services and facilities that will improve the working environment for the users whilst protecting the fantastic heritage of the building”.

