O’Shea to build £40m retirement complex in Shiplake

Galliard Homes has formed a partnership with Probitas Developments, a specialist in retirement living, and construction contractor O’Shea to build a community of 65 homes for old people in Lower Shiplake, near Henley-on-Thames.

O’Shea will be the main contractor for the £40m project with construction works set to commence later this year with the first properties being available to purchase in 2022.

The development team is also planning to developer further retirement villages, with Tunbridge Wells, Bournemouth, York, Worthing and Brighton in their sights.

Galliard Homes executive chairman Stephen Conway said: “Our partnership aims to help solve the significant undersupply of purpose-built premium retirement accommodation in the UK, with just 1% of the UK’s population living in designated retirement villages, compared to 17% of Americans and 13% of Australians. By 2050 the UK retirement population is set to double and there needs to be new custom-designed housing with services to meet this demand.”

Probitas Developments director Scott Curran said: “Together with our delivery partner, O’Shea, we aim to bring a fresh approach to one of the fastest growing property sectors in the UK. Retirement living is about providing the best property environment and services to people in later life, and core to our joint business values, is that we believe that if this is potentially someone’s last property purchase, then it should be their best. “

