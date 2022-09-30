Overbury wins Nottingham library fit-out

The new Central Library is part of the new Broad Marsh car park and bus station complex

The work involves turning the shell of the building – part of the new Broad Marsh car park and bus station complex – into a library, with new floors, lifts, electrics and plumbing.

The new library is an element of the regeneration of the Nottingham’s Southside area, with pedestrianised streets and a new plaza to link through the demolished section of the former shopping centre to Lister Gate and the city centre beyond.

Working with architect FaulknerBrowns, project manager Pick Everard and M&E consultant Chord, Overbury and sister company Morgan Sindall Construction will transform the new Central Library shell into three levels split into creative zones. The bespoke feature joinery and ceilings take inspiration from Nottingham's lace making heritage.

The city council has allocated £10.5m for the overall project from its capital spending budget.

Overbury is using Morgan Sindall’s carbon calculation tool, CarboniCa, to measure the embodied carbon of the project.

Project stakeholders from Pick Everard, Morgan Sindall, Scape, Chord and Nottingham City Council, including council leader David Mellen

Overbury managing director Andrew Wood said: “Starting work on this important project for the region is incredibly exciting. Our team has years of high-quality experience to help smoothly collaborate with stakeholder partners, which will expertly bring the inspiring interior design for the new Central Library to life."

The library is Overbury’s first project off the Scape framework; it is not actually on the framework but qualifies by association with Morgan Sindall Construction, which is.

Morgan Sindall Construction framework director Rob Cant said: “The ability for us to work with sister companies Overbury and Lovell to deliver work on the Scape framework will be a huge benefit. It means we are able to provide a complete offering across every sector with clients having direct access to leading experts in construction, interior fitout and housing.”

The new Central Library is expected to open to the public next summer.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk