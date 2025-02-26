Oxford North to host construction training camp

Careys apprentice engineer Shadid works on infrastructure for Oxford North’s public realm

Civil engineering contractor Careys is set to provide free on-site training for ground workers, with a CSCS card and guaranteed job interview on completion of the three-week course.

The training camp will be set-up to provide practical learning space as an initial pilot at Oxford North.

The course will be available to people who are aged 17 years, live in England and have been resident in the UK for the last three years.

Carey’s Oxford North Construction Campus is due to open at the end of March 2025 and the first pilot course will run for three weeks from 8am to 4pm, five days a week. The campus will train between 12 to 15 people in curbing, block paving, drainage and finishing.

Students will gain their Level 2 credit in ground operative skills to progress to further training in groundworks at Level 2 such as diploma, or to progress into a job role in the construction industry or apprenticeship.

They will also get a Construction Skills Certification Scheme (CSCS) card, which will provide proof that they have the appropriate training and qualifications to work on a construction site.

Careys’ involvement with Oxford North started in 2022 when it won the contract to deliver the A44 Woodstock Road improvement works between Wolvercote and Peartree roundabouts. More recently it has carried out groundworks to support the construction of Oxford North’s Fallaize Park, a two-acre public space that is due to open in autumn 2025.

CGI of the Oxford North development

Careys opened its first Construction Campus in 2024 in Wembley. Since then, 82 people have been through its Wembley training programme. Oxford North is part of Careys’ strategy to continue to roll out the campus across the UK.

Careys regional director Tom Wraight, who has spearheaded the Oxford North initiative, said: “There is a skills crisis in construction, and we are addressing this head-on through our Construction Campus model giving opportunities for people to be trained for free in the exciting environment of a major construction site. We are thrilled to be piloting our second campus at Oxford North – a really well-connected place on the bus networks to encourage as many people as possible looking to get into our great industry to gain free and excellent training.”

The pilot is to be funded in collaboration with Oxford North Ventures, the joint venture company of Thomas White Oxford, the development company of St John’s College, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and Stanhope, along with Careys, to provide space, materials and a teacher. The training will be delivered by one of two trainers already employed by Careys.

CGI of the Oxford North development

Simon Ruck, managing director of Oxford North added: “The construction industry is vital for the economy in creating jobs and opportunities as well as places to live, work and visit. We are proud to be hosting Careys Construction Campus at Oxford North as part of our continued strategy to ensure the project has a positive impact on people’s lives by creating jobs and opportunities. People who take advantage of the free training will experience a vibrant construction site as we head towards opening later this year. Such training will be invaluable in not only giving local people the skills they need but building their confidence to pursue a career in construction. We look forward to welcoming the first cohort on-site.”

