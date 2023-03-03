Oxford Science Park expansion approved

Approval has been given for three buildings, designed by architect Scott Brownrigg, that will offer office and laboratory facilities for science and technology companies.

The Oxford Science Park is majority-owned by Magdalen College, Oxford and has proved a commercial success with strong demand for labs and offices in the sector.

The Oxford Science Park’s 86,000 sq ft Iversen Building is due for completion in summer 2023.

The next three buildings to be built are all four storeys high with orientation and facade designed to maximise natural light inside and passive design principles to reduce the need for cooling as much as possible. Use of steel and cement based materials within the buildings is minimised while the design itself is adaptable, making the buildings demountable and reconfigured for future re-use.

The architects have also deliberately put the stairs in the lobby area of each building, rather than hidden round the back somewhere to encourage those that do not need to take the lift to get a little exercise.

“Stairs in commercial buildings are often tucked away, out of sight, with lifts taking centre stage,” a Scott Brownrigg spokesperson explained. “In this instance, the staircase (which is ambulant disability compliant) occupies a prominent position on the floorplate to encourage usage for wellbeing purposes, although lifts are located alongside them so are also readily found and accessible if needed.”

The project team consists of Scott Brownrigg (architect and interior designers), Bidwells (project manager), Hoare Lea (building services consultant), Campbell Reith (structural engineer), Alinea (cost consultant), Savills (planner), MK Ecology (ecologist), McFarlane Associates (landscape design).

