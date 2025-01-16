Pagabo names 27 for facilities management framework

Services available through the framework range from roofing to cleaning

Pagabo’s total facilities management framework will run until January 2029, with a total estimated value of £814m.

It will be managed on behalf of contracting authority Red Kite Learning Trust – allowing public sector organisations across sectors including education, leisure, healthcare, emergency services and local authorities to procure soft, hard or total (combined) facilities management services.

Chosen suppliers include CBRE, Veolia and Morgan Sindall, as part of the wider collection of suppliers offering an array of services. These services include roofing, mechanical services and decorating within the breadth of hard facilities management services. The soft facilities management services include catering, pest control and security.

The 27 companies that have been awarded a place on the new framework (in alphabetical order) are:

Ascot Services UK

Bam FM

CBES

CBRE Managed Services

Compass Contract Services (UK)

Dowds Group

Eric Wright FM

Galliford Try Facilities Management

GFM

Heb Group UK

H&J Martin

Dalkia Facilities

JSS Rail

Kier Facilities Services

Lancer Scott Facilities Management

Lorne Stewart

Macro Group

Morgan Sindall Property Services

MTX Contracts

SEE Services

Sewell Facilities Management

Space Solutions (Scotland)

Thermatic Technical FM

Veolia Energy & Utility Services UK

Vinci Construction UK

Wates Property Services

Whitehead Building Services

The framework is divided into six lots, which are split equally between total, hard and soft facilities management service areas:

Lot 1 – total facilities management services up to £1m

Lot 2 – total facilities management services £1m+

Lot 3 – hard facilities management services up to £1m

Lot 4 – hard facilities management services £1m+

Lot 5 – soft facilities management services up to £1m

Lot 6 – soft facilities management services £1m+

Pagabo director of frameworks Jonathan Oram said: “While this framework is going live before the Procurement Act comes into force in late February, suppliers and clients will all benefit from the latest procurement best practice. The extensive offering that the total facilities management framework brings to our procurement portfolio here at Pagabo aligns perfectly with our overall aim across all our frameworks – to support a wide range of clients in providing value for money, while maintaining compliance.

“Over the tender period, we have seen significant interest in the framework and we’re eager to see the well-rounded offerings by the appointed suppliers at work. This all goes to highlight the demand we’ve seen for a specific facilities management framework, and we’re excited to see the framework, over the four-year period, make its mark, both for the clients that procure through it, and the suppliers that have been appointed to it.”

Steve Howell, chief commercial officer, at Red Kite Learning Trust, said: “This latest framework joins a number that Pagabo manages on behalf of Red Kite Learning Trust as a contracting authority, bringing the team’s extensive procurement expertise to ensure public sector organisations procuring through the framework have access to the knowledge and resources needed. This all works towards delivering best value for every client – maximising every penny invested in the public sector.”

