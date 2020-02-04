Pagabo picks 77 for professional services framework

Launching in April 2020, the second generation of the framework covers projects up to a value of £500m and runs for four years.

Overall, 77 firms have been pre-qualified, split across 18 service-specific lots in seven geographical regions, including civil, structural and highways engineering, building services, landscaping and building surveying.

Several new lots have been introduced for 2020, including heritage, town & master planning and fire engineering.

Faithful & Gould was announced last month as sole firm in Lot 1: complete services.

Dominating the list are major companies such as WSP UK and Pick Everard, which have been appointed to 14 and 12 lots respectively.

New appointments to the framework for 2020 include Aecom, RSK and Mace.

Pagabo chief executive Simon Toplass said: “We were blown away by the number of responses to the tender for this second iteration of our professional services framework. It has been a hugely competitive process due to the record number of applications from well over 200 individual providers.

“The current generation of the framework has enabled close to 700 projects since its inception and is on track to reach its upper limit of £200m. Furthermore, over £141m of social value has been enabled to date.”

The framework’s first iteration has delivered projects for clients including: Southampton City Council, Anchor 2020, the Department of Health, Manchester City Council, Northumberland County Council, Humber Foundation NHS Trust and Leeds Becket University.

The full list of winners in each service category (but without a breakdown by region) reads thus:

Pagabo professional services framework

Lot 1: Complete Service

Faithful & Gould

Lot 2: Civil Engineering

Adept Consulting Engineers

Aecom

Atkins

Baker Hicks

Cambria Consulting

Design2e

Mason Clark Associates

Mott MacDonald

Pick Everard

Sir Frederick Snow & Partners

WSP UK

Lot 3: Structural Engineering

Adept Consulting Engineers

Aecom

Atkins

Baker Hicks

Cambria Consulting

Concertus Design & Property Consultants

Design2e

Mason Clark Associates

Mott MacDonald

Pick Everard

Sir Frederick Snow & Partners

WSP UK

Lot 4: Cost Consultants & Quantity Surveyors, Project & Programme Manager, Lead Consultant

EdgePS

Identity Consult

Mace

Pick Everard

Rider Levett Bucknall UK

RPS Consulting Services

Turner & Townsend

WH Stephens

WT Partnership

Lot 5: Building Surveying

AHR Building Consultancy

Atkins

EdgePS

Mace

Pick Everard

Rider Levett Bucknall UK

WH Stephens

WSP UK

Lot 6: Building Services Engineering

Aecom

Atkins

Baker Hicks

Concertus Design & Property Consultants

DarntonB3

Delap and Waller

Eta Projects

McCann & Partners

Pick Everard

S I Sealy & Associates

Services Design Associates

WSP UK

Lot 7: Architectural Design Services

Aecom

Atkins

Baker Hicks

Boswell Mitchell & Johnston

GSSArchitecture

Mace

MICA Architects

Moss Architecture . Interiors

Pick Everard

Purcell Architecture

Space & Place

Stem Architects

Lot 8: Landscape Architectural Design Services

Atkins

Austin Smith Lord

Colour Urban Design

Concertus Design & Property Consultants

Mott MacDonald

Pick Everard

Ryder Architecture

Urban Green

WSP UK

Lot 9: Site Supervisor / Clerk of Works

Airey Miller

Bellrock Property and Facilities Management

Hickton Consultants

IDP

Pellings

Pick Everard

Waldeck Associates

Wardell Armstrong

WSP UK

Lot 10: Asset / Estate Management

Malcolm Hollis

NPS Property Consultants

Pick Everard

Place Partnership

Shared Agenda Solutions

Stradia

WSP UK

Lot 11: Funding Solutions & Bid Writing

AM Bid

E3 Cube

Rebha

Stradia

Lot 12: Archaeological Services

Mott MacDonald

RSK Environment

The Environment Partnership

Wardell Armstrong

WSP UK

Lot 13: Sustainability & Environmental Consultancy

Atkins

Cundall

Focus Consultants

Malcolm Hollis

Mott MacDonald

Pick Everard

Rider Levett Bucknall UK

RSK Environment

Urban Green

WSP UK

Lot 14: Town & Master Planning

Atkins

Lichfields

Mott MacDonald

NORR Consultants

Place Partnership

Roberts Limbrick

RPS Consulting Services

Ryder Architecture

The Environment Partnership

Urban Green

Wardell Armstrong

WSP UK

Lot 15: Heritage

Atkins

Austin Smith Lord

Frederick Gibberd Partnership

Haverstock Associates

Lichfields

Mason Clark Associates

Mott MacDonald

Pick Everard

Purcell Architecture

RSK Environment Limited

The Environment Partnership

Watts Group

WSP UK

Lot 16: Health & Safety Consultant inc. Principle Designer Services

Atkins

Derisk (UK)

E3 Cube

Glancy Nicholls Architects

Keelagher Okey Associates

Malcolm Hollis

Mason Clark Associates

Pick Everard

Rider Levett Bucknall UK

The Fulkner Consultancy

Townsend and Renaudon

Turner & Townsend

WSP UK

Lot 17: Fire Engineer

Atkins

Cundall

Hydrock Consultants

International Fire Consultants

Mott MacDonald

Turner & Townsend

WSP UK

Lot 18: Asbestos Consultancy

Environmental Essentials

Environtec

Frankham Consultancy

HBE

Lucion Environmental

RSK Environment

Tersus Consultancy

Thames Laboratories

WH Stephens

WSP UK

Lot 19: Water Consultancy inc. Legionella Monitoring

Bellrock Property & Facilities Management

Environtec

Frankham Consultancy

HBE

RSK Environment

