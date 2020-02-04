Pagabo picks 77 for professional services framework

Launching in April 2020, the second generation of the framework covers projects up to a value of £500m and runs for four years.
Overall, 77 firms have been pre-qualified, split across 18 service-specific lots in seven geographical regions, including civil, structural and highways engineering, building services, landscaping and building surveying.
Several new lots have been introduced for 2020, including heritage, town & master planning and fire engineering.
Faithful & Gould was announced last month as sole firm in Lot 1: complete services.
Dominating the list are major companies such as WSP UK and Pick Everard, which have been appointed to 14 and 12 lots respectively.
New appointments to the framework for 2020 include Aecom, RSK and Mace.
Pagabo chief executive Simon Toplass said: “We were blown away by the number of responses to the tender for this second iteration of our professional services framework. It has been a hugely competitive process due to the record number of applications from well over 200 individual providers.
“The current generation of the framework has enabled close to 700 projects since its inception and is on track to reach its upper limit of £200m. Furthermore, over £141m of social value has been enabled to date.”
The framework’s first iteration has delivered projects for clients including: Southampton City Council, Anchor 2020, the Department of Health, Manchester City Council, Northumberland County Council, Humber Foundation NHS Trust and Leeds Becket University.
The full list of winners in each service category (but without a breakdown by region) reads thus:
Pagabo professional services framework
Lot 1: Complete Service
- Faithful & Gould
Lot 2: Civil Engineering
- Adept Consulting Engineers
- Aecom
- Atkins
- Baker Hicks
- Cambria Consulting
- Design2e
- Mason Clark Associates
- Mott MacDonald
- Pick Everard
- Sir Frederick Snow & Partners
- WSP UK
Lot 3: Structural Engineering
- Adept Consulting Engineers
- Aecom
- Atkins
- Baker Hicks
- Cambria Consulting
- Concertus Design & Property Consultants
- Design2e
- Mason Clark Associates
- Mott MacDonald
- Pick Everard
- Sir Frederick Snow & Partners
- WSP UK
Lot 4: Cost Consultants & Quantity Surveyors, Project & Programme Manager, Lead Consultant
- EdgePS
- Identity Consult
- Mace
- Pick Everard
- Rider Levett Bucknall UK
- RPS Consulting Services
- Turner & Townsend
- WH Stephens
- WT Partnership
Lot 5: Building Surveying
- AHR Building Consultancy
- Atkins
- EdgePS
- Mace
- Pick Everard
- Rider Levett Bucknall UK
- WH Stephens
- WSP UK
Lot 6: Building Services Engineering
- Aecom
- Atkins
- Baker Hicks
- Concertus Design & Property Consultants
- DarntonB3
- Delap and Waller
- Eta Projects
- McCann & Partners
- Pick Everard
- S I Sealy & Associates
- Services Design Associates
- WSP UK
Lot 7: Architectural Design Services
- Aecom
- Atkins
- Baker Hicks
- Boswell Mitchell & Johnston
- GSSArchitecture
- Mace
- MICA Architects
- Moss Architecture . Interiors
- Pick Everard
- Purcell Architecture
- Space & Place
- Stem Architects
Lot 8: Landscape Architectural Design Services
- Atkins
- Austin Smith Lord
- Colour Urban Design
- Concertus Design & Property Consultants
- Mott MacDonald
- Pick Everard
- Ryder Architecture
- Urban Green
- WSP UK
Lot 9: Site Supervisor / Clerk of Works
- Airey Miller
- Bellrock Property and Facilities Management
- Hickton Consultants
- IDP
- Pellings
- Pick Everard
- Waldeck Associates
- Wardell Armstrong
- WSP UK
Lot 10: Asset / Estate Management
- Malcolm Hollis
- NPS Property Consultants
- Pick Everard
- Place Partnership
- Shared Agenda Solutions
- Stradia
- WSP UK
Lot 11: Funding Solutions & Bid Writing
- AM Bid
- E3 Cube
- Rebha
- Stradia
Lot 12: Archaeological Services
- Mott MacDonald
- RSK Environment
- The Environment Partnership
- Wardell Armstrong
- WSP UK
Lot 13: Sustainability & Environmental Consultancy
- Atkins
- Cundall
- Focus Consultants
- Malcolm Hollis
- Mott MacDonald
- Pick Everard
- Rider Levett Bucknall UK
- RSK Environment
- Urban Green
- WSP UK
Lot 14: Town & Master Planning
- Atkins
- Lichfields
- Mott MacDonald
- NORR Consultants
- Place Partnership
- Roberts Limbrick
- RPS Consulting Services
- Ryder Architecture
- The Environment Partnership
- Urban Green
- Wardell Armstrong
- WSP UK
Lot 15: Heritage
- Atkins
- Austin Smith Lord
- Frederick Gibberd Partnership
- Haverstock Associates
- Lichfields
- Mason Clark Associates
- Mott MacDonald
- Pick Everard
- Purcell Architecture
- RSK Environment Limited
- The Environment Partnership
- Watts Group
- WSP UK
Lot 16: Health & Safety Consultant inc. Principle Designer Services
- Atkins
- Derisk (UK)
- E3 Cube
- Glancy Nicholls Architects
- Keelagher Okey Associates
- Malcolm Hollis
- Mason Clark Associates
- Pick Everard
- Rider Levett Bucknall UK
- The Fulkner Consultancy
- Townsend and Renaudon
- Turner & Townsend
- WSP UK
Lot 17: Fire Engineer
- Atkins
- Cundall
- Hydrock Consultants
- International Fire Consultants
- Mott MacDonald
- Turner & Townsend
- WSP UK
Lot 18: Asbestos Consultancy
- Environmental Essentials
- Environtec
- Frankham Consultancy
- HBE
- Lucion Environmental
- RSK Environment
- Tersus Consultancy
- Thames Laboratories
- WH Stephens
- WSP UK
Lot 19: Water Consultancy inc. Legionella Monitoring
- Bellrock Property & Facilities Management
- Environtec
- Frankham Consultancy
- HBE
- RSK Environment
