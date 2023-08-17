Pagabo prequalifies 47 M&E suppliers

A range of specialist M&E contractors including NG Bailey, SES and TClarke Contracting have been appointed to the new framework, which will run for four years.

Cumbria, Northumberland, and Tyne & Wear NHS (CNTW) is the contracting authority for the new agreement, having also held the same role for Pagabo’s major works and developer-led frameworks.

The M&E framework is split into three lots, with eight core and four reserve suppliers per lot, per region.

Lot 1 – mechanical works

Lot 2 – electrical works

Lot 3 – mechanical & electrical works.

Each lot contains four value-banded sub lots.

£50,000 to £500,000

£500,000 to £1m

£1m to £3m

£3m and above.

Jason Stapley, chief procurement officer at Pagabo, said: “Framework users will be able to appoint suppliers via direct award or further competition, to provide flexibility. As with all of our frameworks, there are a number of places reserved for SMEs. In this agreement, 74% of appointments have been awarded to SMEs, which when combined with the regional breakdown ensures fair access for the most appropriate organisations, excellent choice for clients and maximum positive social value for communities.”

The 47 companies that have been awarded a place on the new framework (in alphabetical order) are:

Absolute Building Services Nottingham

Briggs and Forrester Engineering Services

Building Services Now

C Watkins

Capital UK Electrics

CBES

Chris Bowker

Countrywide Electrical Services

Dodd Group

Domino Commercial Interiors

Dowds Group

East West Connect

Emico

EX2 Group

Eyre Building Services Group

FES Support Services

Geoffrey Robinson

GFA Gastech T/A Quora Group

GW Power-Safe

H E Barnes

Hands on Mechanical

Hargreaves Industrial Services

Harrisons Electrical, Mechanical & Property Services

HE Simm Engineering

Hesis

Integral

Irwin M&E

Livingston Building Services

Meldrum Construction Services Group

NG Bailey

Opus Building Services

Orton Electrical Services

Seddon Construction

SES Engineering Services

Spie

Stan Robinson & Son

Sudlows

TClarke Contracting

The Barnes Group T/a Bower Fuller

The Castle Building Services Organisation

The James Mercer Group

Tilbury Douglas Engineering

Torsion Engineering Services

Totus

VVB Engineering (UK)

VWG Mechanical

Whitehead Building Services

