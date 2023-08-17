Pagabo prequalifies 47 M&E suppliers

A range of specialist M&E contractors including NG Bailey, SES and TClarke Contracting have been appointed to the new framework, which will run for four years.
Cumbria, Northumberland, and Tyne & Wear NHS (CNTW) is the contracting authority for the new agreement, having also held the same role for Pagabo’s major works and developer-led frameworks.
The M&E framework is split into three lots, with eight core and four reserve suppliers per lot, per region.
- Lot 1 – mechanical works
- Lot 2 – electrical works
- Lot 3 – mechanical & electrical works.
Each lot contains four value-banded sub lots.
- £50,000 to £500,000
- £500,000 to £1m
- £1m to £3m
- £3m and above.
Jason Stapley, chief procurement officer at Pagabo, said: “Framework users will be able to appoint suppliers via direct award or further competition, to provide flexibility. As with all of our frameworks, there are a number of places reserved for SMEs. In this agreement, 74% of appointments have been awarded to SMEs, which when combined with the regional breakdown ensures fair access for the most appropriate organisations, excellent choice for clients and maximum positive social value for communities.”
The 47 companies that have been awarded a place on the new framework (in alphabetical order) are:
Absolute Building Services Nottingham
- Briggs and Forrester Engineering Services
- Building Services Now
- C Watkins
- Capital UK Electrics
- CBES
- Chris Bowker
- Countrywide Electrical Services
- Dodd Group
- Domino Commercial Interiors
- Dowds Group
- East West Connect
- Emico
- EX2 Group
- Eyre Building Services Group
- FES Support Services
- Geoffrey Robinson
- GFA Gastech T/A Quora Group
- GW Power-Safe
- H E Barnes
- Hands on Mechanical
- Hargreaves Industrial Services
- Harrisons Electrical, Mechanical & Property Services
- HE Simm Engineering
- Hesis
- Integral
- Irwin M&E
- Livingston Building Services
- Meldrum Construction Services Group
- NG Bailey
- Opus Building Services
- Orton Electrical Services
- Seddon Construction
- SES Engineering Services
- Spie
- Stan Robinson & Son
- Sudlows
- TClarke Contracting
- The Barnes Group T/a Bower Fuller
- The Castle Building Services Organisation
- The James Mercer Group
- Tilbury Douglas Engineering
- Torsion Engineering Services
- Totus
- VVB Engineering (UK)
- VWG Mechanical
- Whitehead Building Services
